Mom, boyfriend accused of killing Rockingham 15-year-old face judge

There is still no trial date set for a mother and her boyfriend accused of killing her 15-year-old son.

Police said Casey Johnson was beaten to death back in 2021. Genevieve Curtis was the only reporter there Tuesday as the suspects faced a judge.

Curtis followed the murder of 15-year-old Casey Johnson for the last two and half years.

So far, a trial date has not been set and it could be a while before there is one. The discussion about a date won’t happen until January 2024.

Casey’s mother, Michelle Johnson, and her boyfriend, Joseph Carroll, appeared in court for separate hearings. Carroll is facing the death penalty; he’s accused of brutally beating Casey in 2021.

In court documents Curtis obtained, the medical examiner said Casey had a head injury so severe, it was if he had been in a car crash. The documents also said investigators found evidence of ongoing physical abuse against Casey in the home.

Neighbors said they often saw an extremely thin Casey forced to run outside.

Curtis was in court as Casey’s mother discussed letters she had written the judge about wanting to change her attorney. On Tuesday, she said she no longer wants to switch.

Her attorney also indicated they plan to ask the court for a lower bond next month in a bond hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.

