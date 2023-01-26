Mom, boyfriend arrested after 1-year-old killed on north side, Indianapolis police say

Update: Tyree Resnover was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death on Jan. 25 after a three day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. A criminal charge brought against Kira Fear is pending.

The mother of a 1-year-old child who was killed on the north side and her boyfriend were arrested on Thursday in connection with the toddler's death, Indianapolis police said.

Kira Fear, 19, and Tyree Resnover, 21, face preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said. Fear is the child's mother.

The couple has been booked into Marion County Jail, police said.

The child died on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the 6000 block of North Keystone Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. When they got there, officers saw that people requesting help had flagged down an ambulance, police said in a news release Thursday.

Medics pronounced the boy dead at the scene. He was identified Thursday as Dontrell Mcclung.

Homicide detectives learned the child may have been injured nearby in the 6000 block of Primrose Avenue. An autopsy conducted Thursday found that the child suffered blunt-force trauma and the coroner's office ruled the death a homicide.

