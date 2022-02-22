Mom, boyfriend arrested after ‘abusive head trauma’ caused death of Macon infant, cops say

The mother of a 6-month-old Macon boy was jailed Tuesday and charged with murder in connection with his death earlier this month, officials said.

The infant, Major Williams, died Feb. 9 in an Atlanta children’s hospital.

He was being treated there after sustaining life-threatening injuries that were discovered when he was taken to a Macon hospital three days earlier.

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators learned of the boy’s injuries on Feb. 7 after being told that he may have been abused.

After an autopsy, investigators were informed that the baby’s death “appeared to be from a brain bleed caused by abusive head trauma,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The boy’s mother, Amanda Allan Hulsey, 29, and her boyfriend, Tyrek Dionte Dixon, 22, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

Hulsey has had past run-ins with the law.

In June 2015, she pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and marijuana. She was sentenced to five years on probation.

Hulsey was indicted in December of last year on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges in connection with a May 2018 incident in Macon.

According to the indictment, Hulsey tried to hit a 30-year-old woman with an automobile and also threatened to kill the woman.