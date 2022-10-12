Mom and boyfriend to face death penalty if convicted of killing 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry

A Houma woman and her boyfriend will face the death penalty if convicted of killing her 2-year-old boy, whose body was found in a garbage can July 12, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Terrebonne Parish Assistant District Attorney Bud Barnes said he filed court papers notifying defense attorneys that his office will pursue it as a capital case.

Maya Gwenlyn Jones, 28, and Jermaine Michael Robinson, 37, were indicted Aug. 12 on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in the death of Ezekiel Harry. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Ezekiel died from severe, blunt-force trauma to the head, autopsy results show. Police allege Jones and Robinson had carried the child’s body for hours on Houma streets in a black duffel bag, then dumped the bag in a trash bin on Daspit Street, a block from Houma Police headquarters.

The two are being held in the Terrebonne Parish jail, each on $5.1 million bail.

Attorneys for both sides appeared before state District Judge Jason Dagate for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Jones is represented by Christine Lehmann, a senior capital attorney at the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center. Robinson is represented by Kerry Cuccia, director of the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana.

Both defendants appeared at the hearing in the Houma Courthouse, and several of their family members attended. The pair's next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Terrebonne District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. said during a July 13 news conference that his office would meet with the boy's family to come to a decision about how to pursue the case.

"I anticipate first-degree murder indictments on both," Waitz said at the time. "This is absolutely a potential death penalty case."

Ezekiel's death sent shockwaves through the community and beyond.

About 400 motorcycles, some from as far as Texas, joined in a procession through Thibodaux to give Ezekiel a final send-off July 23. Several hundred people packed Moses Baptist Church on Canal Boulevard for Ezekiel's funeral to show their support and offer condolences to his family. A vigil held in Houma's Courthouse Square three days after the boy's death attracted hundreds as elected officials, police and religious leaders tried to console the wider public.

