Mom’s boyfriend held her teenage daughter captive and killed her, Texas cops say

A woman was out of town when her boyfriend took her 16-year-old daughter captive inside a Texas home, according to local media reports.

As he held her hostage, the girl called her mom, who then notified the teen’s 19-year-old sister, KTRK reported. But when the sister showed up at the Humble home north of Houston, she couldn’t get inside.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the sister called 911 to report the captive situation at about 1 a.m. April 29, according to a news release from the department.

When deputies arrived at the home and began heading toward the front door, they heard gunshots.

Van Brisbon, 60, then exited the front door and was arrested, authorities said.

“Do what you have to do,” Brisbon told deputies, according to KHOU.

The 16-year-old girl was found dead inside of gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The teen’s biological father identified her to KTRK as Lauren Juma, a sophomore at Nimitz High School in Houston. He says she hoped to join the military or serve as a police officer after she graduated.

“The suspect and the victim were the only two people inside the residence at the time of the murder,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brisbon was not cooperative following the arrest, authorities said, and a motive for killing the girl has not been determined. He has been charged with murder.

