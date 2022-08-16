Mom and boyfriend indicted on murder charges in death of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry of Houma

A Houma woman and her boyfriend have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old boy, whose body was found in a garbage can July 12.

Maya Gwenlyn Jones, 28, and Jermaine Michael Robinson, 37, were indicted Friday by a Terrebonne Parish grand jury. The indictments also charge each with obstruction of justice after authorities said they tampered with evidence. Robinson was also indicted on Schedule 2 drug charges.

Ezekiel Harry.

Ezekiel Harry died from severe blunt force trauma to the head, autopsy results show. Police allege Jones and Robinson had carried the child’s body for hours on Houma streets in a black duffel bag, then dumped the bag in a trash bin on Daspit Street, a block from Houma Police headquarters.

The two are being held in the Terrebonne Parish jail, each on $5.1 million bail. A pre-trial hearing is set for Oct. 27 before state District Judge Jason Dagate of Houma.

Terrebonne District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. said during a July 15 news conference that his office will meet with the boy's family to come to a decision about how to pursue the case.

"I anticipate first-degree murder indictments on both," said Waitz. "This is absolutely a potential death penalty case."

Ezekiel's death sent shockwaves through the community and beyond.

About 400 motorcycles, some from as far as Texas, joined in a procession through Thibodaux to give Ezekiel a final send-off July 23. Several hundred people packed Moses Baptist Church on Canal Boulevard for Ezekiel's funeral to show their support and offer condolences to his family.

A vigil held in Houma's Courthouse Square three days after the boy's death attracted hundreds as elected officials, police and religious leaders tried to console the wider public.

