Mom, boyfriend jailed after death of Maplewood toddler

Maplewood police say a toddler died of injuries Tuesday and that her mother and her boyfriend have been jailed in connection with her death.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the 1400 block of County Road B East around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries, the city said Thursday in a statement. Once on scene, they gave medical aid to the girl before transporting her to Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested and booked at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not been charged.

The city said the investigation continues and that detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County medical examiner’s office to determine what led to her death.

Related Articles