Mom burglarizes post office with her 24-year-old son, Georgia deputies say

A woman is accused of burglarizing a post office alongside her adult son — and now both are behind bars, authorities in Georgia say.

Stefini Joi Kirkland-Murphy, 46, and Austyn Christopher Kirkland, 24, were arrested on more than a dozen charges related to a burglary at the Sky Valley Post Office on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office wrote in an Oct. 17 news release.

Deputies launched an investigation at the request of Sky Valley police and identified the mother-son duo as the suspects. Authorities did not say what was stolen or if any damage was caused.

Both were charged with 10 counts of theft by taking, a count of theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, theft by possession of stolen mail, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and interference with government property, deputies said.

Kirkland-Murphy and Kirkland were arrested and booked into jail in Pinellas County, Florida, where they’re awaiting extradition to Georgia, according to authorities.

Sky Valley is about 120 miles northeast of Atlanta, near the North Carolina border.

