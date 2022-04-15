Mom charged with aggravated manslaughter in 5-year-old’s death in Jacksonville police chase

The mother of a five-year-old child who was killed during a high-speed police chase in Jacksonville is now charged with aggravated manslaughter.

The state filed a fifth charge against Pamela Cabrera on Thursday.

RELATED: Action News Law and Safety expert examines whether police followed protocols in fatal car chase

Action News Jax reported late last month when police said Cabrera kidnapped 5-year-old Vanity Cabrera at knifepoint.

Action News Jax at Noon

Cabrera is accused of leading police on a 30-mile chase that ended in a Southside retention pond.

TRENDING STORY: Kentucky man who did not want employer to throw birthday party awarded $450K

Pamela Cabrera survived, but Vanity did not.

Cabrera also faces vehicular homicide and battery charges.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.