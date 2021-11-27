Mom charged after Chester, SC boy shot, killed in Fairfield County, sheriff says

A South Carolina woman from Chester County is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her 6-year-old son on Thanksgiving night, officials said.

Mary Amelia Rosborough, 31, is in the Fairfield County jail after she was booked Friday on arrest warrants charging her with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Fairfield County Detention Center officials and Will Montgomery, Fairfield County Sheriff.

The child was shot in the upper body around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home on Old Douglas Road, Montgomery said.

The child later died at a hospital in Chester County, Montgomery said.

The mother and child are believed to have been residents of Chester, Montgomery said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation into the child’s death, said Ryan Alphin, SLED spokesman.

Chester County is on the northern boundary of Fairfield County. The area where the shooting happened is near the Blackstock community, not far from the Chester County line.

Deputies from Fairfield County and Chester County responded to the shooting, officials said.

The name of the child who died has not yet been released by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.

No other details about the shooting have been released. The shooting remains under investigation, Montgomery said.

A conviction for murder in South Carolina carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Rosborough remains in the Fairfield County jail in Winnsboro pending an initial appearance in court.

Check back for updates on this developing story.