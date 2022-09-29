Mom charged in fentanyl overdose death of 12-year-old daughter

Sep. 29—A mother has been charged in connection to her daughter's fentanyl related death in May.

Mystique Sade Wadena has been charged with child abuse resulting in death, a class 2 felony, and distribution of a controlled substance, a class 3 drug felony, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney's office.

On May 2, emergency personnel responded to a 911 call placed from a hotel room in Firestone, according to the release. When paramedics and police arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl who was unresponsive. The girl was rushed to Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, then transferred to Children's Hospital in Aurora. She was pronounced dead on May 7. An autopsy concluded the child died of complications related to acute fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation, police determined that Wadena had been using and dealing fentanyl from her hotel room, according to the DA's office. She had arranged to have her three minor children, who were not in her legal custody, brought to the room for a visit the night before the 911 call.

During their visit, two of the children consumed some of their mother's fentanyl pills, which killed the 12-year old, the release said.

Wadena was taken into custody Wednesday and is scheduled to appear before a judge for a bond hearing at 2:30 p.m. today.

Detectives with the Firestone Police Department and Weld County Drug Task Force investigated the case.