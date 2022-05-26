Mom charged in her baby’s death after drunk-driving wreck in Maryland, cops say

A mom was charged in connection with her baby’s death after a drunk-driving wreck on a highway in Maryland, according to state police.

The 9-month-old was not in a car seat when the mom “lost control” and slammed into a Honda while trying to pass on Route 295 in the early hours of April 4, 2021, according to a news release.

Severn resident Talaya C. Martin, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, on several charges including first-degree child abuse resulting in death and driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor, state police said.

She was also charged with driving on the highway without a license, according to the release.

On the day of the crash, the driver of the Honda was in the highway’s slow lane when he noticed Martin’s Ford Explorer rapidly speeding up behind him, police said.

When the “concerned” Honda driver moved over to the faster lane, Martin traveled across multiple lanes and ultimately hit him, according to authorities.

Then, Martin’s car struck the median of the highway and went “through a guardrail and down the hill where it came to rest on its right side after striking several trees,” the release said.

Martin’s baby immediately died in the crash, according to state police.

Severn is roughly 20 miles northwest of Annapolis.

