Mom Charged With Killing Son | COVID-19 Tests | 4K Miss School

NORTHERN CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — The work week has just begun, temperatures continue to fall and there are a lot of things going on throughout the area. We want to get you caught up on the latest news from the northern Chicago suburbs from the past couple days.

Here is a look at articles that have been getting attention from Patch.com readers:

Prosecutors said the North Chicago boy died after he was forced into a cold shower as punishment. Two siblings also face charges.

Ewelina Pikulska, of Mount Prospect, is accused of 2 felony crimes from a hit-and-run that killed a Wheeling man on his bike in August.

After cutting production last year, the company's CEO said it plans to produce 70 million of the rapid test kits this month.

The state's sixth-largest school district enacted restrictions on how many can attend athletic, theater events.

The 50-year-old democratic Congressman said he was isolating and was only experiencing mild symptoms.

Anthony Prate died last month. He is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend following a dinner party at her house in Schaumburg.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER

(Shutterstock)

RECENT NORTH SUBURBAN NEWS UPDATE

This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch