Mom Charged With Killing Son | COVID-19 Tests | 4K Miss School
NORTHERN CHICAGO SUBURBS, IL — The work week has just begun, temperatures continue to fall and there are a lot of things going on throughout the area. We want to get you caught up on the latest news from the northern Chicago suburbs from the past couple days.
Here is a look at articles that have been getting attention from Patch.com readers:
Mom Charged With Murdering 6-Year-Old Damari Perry, Dumping Body
Prosecutors said the North Chicago boy died after he was forced into a cold shower as punishment. Two siblings also face charges.
Woman Faces Felony Charges From Fatal 2021 Hit-And-Run
Ewelina Pikulska, of Mount Prospect, is accused of 2 felony crimes from a hit-and-run that killed a Wheeling man on his bike in August.
Abbott Labs Boosts Production Of BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Tests
After cutting production last year, the company's CEO said it plans to produce 70 million of the rapid test kits this month.
4K Staff, Students Absent Daily: District 300 Superintendent
The state's sixth-largest school district enacted restrictions on how many can attend athletic, theater events.
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten Tests Positive For COVID-19
The 50-year-old democratic Congressman said he was isolating and was only experiencing mild symptoms.
Eye Doctor Awaiting Trial For Murder Dies Of COVID-19
Anthony Prate died last month. He is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend following a dinner party at her house in Schaumburg.
Winter Wonderland, Bird Watching And Holiday Fun: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
POLICE REPORTS/BLOTTER
Reckless Driving Among 9 Charges During Traffic Stop: Blotter
Woman Uses Stroller To Conceal Stolen Items At Nordstrom: Blotter
RECENT NORTH SUBURBAN NEWS UPDATE
This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch