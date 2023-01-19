Mom charged with manslaughter in fatal crash is weighing plea deal

NEW BRUNSWICK - A New Brunswick woman charged in a Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in which two 9-year-old boys were killed, including her son, and three others were injured is weighing a plea deal in the case.

In a brief hearing Wednesday, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Bucca said he had met in chambers with defense attorneys Steven Altman and Joshua Altman and Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams to discuss the status of the case involving Yokauri Batista-Alcantara.

Batista-Alcantara has been charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime; two counts of vehicular homicide, a second-degree crime; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime; two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault by auto, a fourth-degree crime. She is scheduled to return to court next month.

Steven Altman said he and Abrams have been actively trying to find a way to resolve the case.

Altman said he believes the most recent plea deal offered by Abrams will be accepted by Batista-Alcantara.

Altman described the plea offer as "reasonable and fair," but provided no other details.

But Altman said he also needed additional time to review the plea offer with his client.

Batista-Alcantara has been held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction in North Brunswick since shortly after the Nov. 25, 2021 crash.

Altman said he also wanted time to talk to his client's family, some of whom attended the court hearing.

Bucca said he hoped there will be a resolution.

The charges stem from a wrong-way crash in the area of Route 1 and Route 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys, who were cousins, were killed, and two police officers and their passenger were injured.

Batista-Alcantara's blood alcohol concentration level was taken when she was treated for her injuries following the crash, and indicated a BAC level of 0.16, according to court papers. The blood was taken at 1:21 a.m., almost 90 minutes after the crash, court papers say. In New Jersey, a person is guilty of drunken driving if they operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 percent or greater.

According to court papers, around 11:53 p.m. on that Thanksgiving night, Old Bridge police officers, identified by the initials of M.W. and J.P., were taking an in-custody passenger on the ramp to Route 130 southbound to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center.

At the same time, North Brunswick police received a 911 call of a car traveling in the wrong direction on Route 130.

The caller said he honked his horn and flashed his lights at Batista-Alcantara, but the speed of her vehicle only increased before the crash.

North Brunswick police were then alerted to a crash involving the Old Bridge police vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash involving the Old Bridge Chevrolet Tahoe and a Honda Accord with both vehicles sustaining heavy front-end damage consistent with a head-on crash, according to court papers.

Batista-Alcantara, a licensed practical nurse, allegedly drove the wrong way down the on-ramp and struck the police vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office.

The Accord had three occupants, Batista-Alcantara and two boys. Batista-Alcantara and the boys were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick where both children died, court papers say. The two officers and their passenger also were taken to the hospital.

