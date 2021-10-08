Mom charged in municipal court in alleged attack on school bus driver in Lee’s Summit

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

A mother of a 7-year-old boy has been charged in Lee’s Summit Municipal Court in an alleged attack on a school bus driver earlier this week, a police spokesman said.

Khadija Walton was cited for common assault and was issued a summons to appear in municipal court in December, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

The alleged assault occurred Monday afternoon at the Crossroads of Lee’s Summit Townhome Complex, in the 2200 block of N.E. Town Centre Boulevard.

The bus driver was dealing with Walton’s son, who was allegedly being disruptive, when Walton went onto the bus and allegedly assaulted the driver, Depue said.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises to her face.

The bus driver, who was struck multiple times by the parent, has not yet returned to work, said Katy Bergen, executive director of public relations for the Lee’s Summit School District.

“We work in partnership with the Lee’s Summit Police Department any time a crime occurs in our school environments, including our buses,” Bergen said in an email. “Charges have been filed in this incident.”

The school district is investigating reports that the bus driver had grabbed the student prior to this incident, but cannot provide additional information at this time since it is an active investigation, Bergen said.

