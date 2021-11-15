Mom charged with murder in crash that killed 4-year-old child, Texas cops say

A mother showed signs of intoxication after causing a single-vehicle crash that killed her 4-year-old child, according to Texas police.

The crash happened during the morning of Sunday, Nov. 14, when the mother, identified as 35-year-old Rosalia Sanchez, was driving with four children in her car, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. While she was driving on East Sam Houston Parkway, she struck a portable traffic signal device before crashing into a concrete barrier wall, the sheriff said.

Two 10-year-old children were in the car, along with a 2-year-old and 4-year-old, according to Gonzalez. The 4-year-old child was unrestrained and may have been sitting in the lap of another child, the sheriff said.

First responders administered CPR to the 4-year-old before the child was taken to a hospital for a possible traumatic brain injury, according to the sheriff. The child died at the hospital later that morning.

Gonzalez said Sanchez may have been coming from a baby shower party and showed signs that she was drunk. She was initially charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and intoxication assault.

Sanchez was later charged with a felony count of murder after the child died, according to the sheriff. Jail records show she was also charged with possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

“These cases are so very sad because they are 100% preventable,” Gonzalez said. “These are tragedies that we’ve got to find ways to prevent. Children depend on adults, especially their parents, to keep them safe.”

Authorities did not state if Sanchez or any of the other children were injured in the crash. Sanchez is due in court Tuesday, Nov. 16, jail records show.

