Mom chases 3-year-old running into traffic, and both are hit by car, Florida cops say

A toddler was killed and their mother was seriously injured when the child ran into traffic as they were getting out of their vehicle, Florida police said.

The mother, 31, was with another adult and her 3-year-old child around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 when they parked their vehicle that was hauling a trailer, according to a Dec. 4 news release from the Melbourne Police Department.

They parked to go home, police said, but as they got out of their vehicle, the child escaped the mom’s grasp.

“The juvenile was able to run from the parent, behind the trailer and into the northbound lanes,” police said.

As the mom chased after her child, they were both hit by a Honda Pilot, driven by a 56-year-old, police said.

The mother was seriously injured, and the 3-year-old was killed, police said.

The crash is under investigation, and police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Melbourne is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

