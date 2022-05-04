Mom of child who died from OD can get sentenced reduced by two years

May 4—The mother of a 21-month-old who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2020 will be able to have two years of her eight-year prison sentence dropped by participating in drug treatment and education programs, according to court records.

Shawna Cote pleaded guilty earlier this week in Rockingham County Superior Court to negligent homicide and other charges in connection with the death of toddler Adalynn Geremia. Her official sentence is eight to 20 years in prison.

Cote will receive 18 months off her minimum sentence for completion of a drug treatment program in prison and up to seven months for completing education courses. She also received 14 months credit for time served in jail awaiting trial.

"It's a horribly tragic case that is very sad for everyone involved," said her lawyer, Richard Samdperil.