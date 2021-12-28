Mom, child had knives inside Darth Vader stuffed bear at Philadelphia airport, TSA says

A mom traveling with her child had knives sewn inside a Darth Vader stuffed bear at the Philadelphia International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

She told TSA officials the bear was her 9-year-old son’s comfort toy, according to the agency’s Dec. 28 news release about the unlikely discovery.

The two knives were “artfully concealed” inside the middle of the Darth Vader bear that triggered an X-ray machine at the airport’s security checkpoint on Dec. 27, the TSA said.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s federal security director for the airport, said in a statement.

“Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason.”

TSA officers discovered that the back of the bear looked like it was restitched, according to the release, and removed the stitches to confiscate the knives.

Two knives were found sewn inside the Darth Vader bear, according to the TSA.

The mother, from Cortland, New York, is likely to face a federal civil penalty following the knives’ discovery, the TSA said.

“The mother did not provide a statement related to why/how the knives came to be in the stuffed animal,” Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, told McClatchy News via email.

The stuffed toy appears to be a Darth Vader Build-A-Bear and McClatchy News has reached out to the company for confirmation.

It is unknown whether the stuffed animal was held for evidence or given back to the child, according to Farbstein.

The mother and son were allowed to continue on their trip, she said.

Choking infant saved by rookie TSA agent at New Jersey airport, video shows

Unruly airline passengers could now lose their TSA PreCheck eligibility, officials say

Passenger yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ after being booted from Las Vegas flight, cops say

Passenger grabs gun from luggage, accidentally fires it at Atlanta airport, officials say