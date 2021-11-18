Mom’s child vanishes when car is stolen as she makes food delivery, Minnesota cops say

As a mom made a food delivery, her 7-year-old child vanished when a man stepped into her vehicle and drove away, Minnesota police said, according to local reports.

Officers were called to the Minneapolis neighborhood, near Fourth Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast, at about 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, KSTP reported. There, they learned a working mother had left her vehicle running while making a food delivery, police said.

That’s when a man got inside and escaped with her boy still inside, KMSP reported. But also in the car was his mom’s phone, police said.

Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department, University of Minnesota Police and Minnesota State Patrol were able to track her phone while looking for the vehicle and her son, according to KTSP.

About an hour later, at 12:20 a.m., a Minneapolis K-9 squad found the suspect driving the vehicle near downtown, police told WCCO. The child was found safe and released to his mom, and the 27-year-old man was booked into jail and faces kidnapping and auto theft charges.

McClatchy News reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for additional information.

