Mom comes home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and car missing, Maine cops say

A mother arrived home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and her Chevy Impala missing from the driveway in Maine, state police say.

The woman called 911 after finding the girl’s body around 6 p.m. on July 18 and her car taken “without her permission” at her Mount Vernon home, authorities said in a July 20 news release.

The teen’s death is considered suspicious, and a homicide investigation is underway, according to state police.

On July 19, the girl’s death was ruled a homicide after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta performed an autopsy, the release says.

That same day, law enforcement found the mother’s missing car roughly 15 miles south in Wayne, police say.

Now detectives want to speak with anyone who saw the red Chevy Impala the evening of July 18 or the morning of July 19, according to the release.

State police are asking anyone with information related to the homicide investigation to call 207-624-7076.

Mount Vernon is roughly 20 miles northwest of Augusta.

