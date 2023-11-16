Mom confessed to strangling son, driving around with his body for hours, police say

An 8-year-old boy was unresponsive when his mother took him to Hialeah Hospital on Tuesday. Two days later, Miami-Dade police said the child’s mother strangled him to death.

Shaneka Ann McKinzie, 36, is behind bars Thursday on a first-degree murder charge after police arrested her in connection to the death of her son, Jaisyn Burgos.

Jaisyn was already dead when McKinzie arrived at the hospital, according to police. On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office declared that the boy died from strangulation.

McKinzie, who is from Missouri, agreed to be interviewed by detectives. Police say she told all.

She confessed to the killing, recounting how she had plotted to kill Jaisyn — and how she thought about doing it for the past two days, according to the arrest report.

McKinzie told police she used a black tablecloth to suffocate and strangle her son as he slept in the rear passenger seat of her car. She said she stopped when Jaisyn no longer struggled.

The boy’s mother then drove around and did errands, with the boy’s body still in the back seat, police said. Only hours later did she take him to the hospital.

McKinzie is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.