Mom confronts thieves, then one takes her SUV with 5 children inside, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma mother confronted two men accused of stealing a trailer from her business, then one of the men jumped into her SUV and drove away with her five children, authorities said.

The mom called 911 at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 to report the abduction, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

When officers arrived, the mom said a family member had told her two men were taking the trailer from her business, police said. The woman said that as she was driving to the business, she passed a truck pulling her stolen trailer.

The woman said she got the men to stop, according to the news release shared on Facebook.

She and other members of her family confronted the men, police said, and they both ran away.

But then one of the men jumped into the mom’s SUV and took off with her kids, ages 1 to 16, according to the release.

“While on the road, the victim’s 16-year-old daughter started hitting the suspect and telling him to pull over,” police said. “At one point, the suspect pulled over and the 16-year-old managed to get out with two of the other children.”

The man drove away with the remaining two children, authorities said.

Sometime after, officers found the SUV in a ditch and all five children were reunited with family, according to the release. The 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital “with minor injuries” after being “thrown to the ground,” authorities said.

Officers also found the stolen trailer and the truck that was used to pull it, according to the release. The two men have not been found.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 and mention case 2023-054585.

An investigation is ongoing.

