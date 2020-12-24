Mom with COVID-19 delivers baby she would never be able to hold: 'Mom was about to go to heaven'

Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez and husband Alfonso Gonzalez celebrated the news that Vanessa was expecting a girl at a live-streamed gender reveal party in July.
Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez and husband Alfonso Gonzalez celebrated the news that Vanessa was expecting a girl at a live-streamed gender reveal party in July.

Weeks before she was diagnosed with COVID-19, Vanessa Cardenas Gonzalez picked the name "Heaven" for the child she would soon deliver — her first girl.

That name now comforts the husband she left behind, who cares for the daughter Vanessa never held.

“The name is prophetic of what was about to happen to mom," Alfonso Gonzalez told USA TODAY. "Mom was about to go to heaven.”

Vanessa — the mother of two boys and newborn Heaven — died Dec. 14 in Los Angeles at the age of 33 after battling COVID-19 complications for about a month.

Heaven was born in November, before the worst of Vanessa's illness. But because Vanessa was positive for the virus at the time, the only interactions she had with her daughter were through video calls, family friend Desiree Vera — who has organized a crowdfunding campaign to benefit the family — told USA TODAY.

Vera, who became close with Vanessa and Alfonso through a church small group, knows the story is "heartbreaking."

Vanessa was a healthy young mother, who spent months eagerly awaiting the birth of her first daughter. She even began buying items for a baby girl before they knew the baby's gender.

Related: Women's hospital dressed up their newborns as Christmas presents

Photo: Doctor embraces 'vulnerable,' 'lonely' COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving

Nov. 18: A 4-year-old Texas boy lost his dad, then mom to coronavirus. His grandmother's message to the world: 'Take COVID seriously.'

In July, Vanessa wore pink as she and Alfonso popped a confetti-filled balloon in a live-streamed gender reveal, which was held virtually due to the pandemic. When the confetti that exploded was also pink, the two laughed and smiled with joy. Vanessa dabbed her eyes before ending the livestream.

But when Heaven was delivered in November, doctors and nurses whisked the baby away to prevent Vanessa from infecting the newborn. When she returned home, Alfonso had more bad news: Vanessa would still need to isolate from the child at home, even though she longed to be in the same room as Heaven.

“It can’t happen like that; I’m sorry, Vanessa,” he remembers telling her.

Soon her condition deteriorated. After a heart attack, she spent her final days on life support with Alfonso virtually by her side praying, reading and playing music to comfort her.

But amid the tragedy of her death, Alfonso speaks of gratitude and hope.

He's grateful for a church family that has supported him at every turn — buying groceries, helping him navigate Vanessa's medical care, raising funds to help his family.

“I’m so blessed to have a family in church — they’re so selfless,” he said of close friends from New Beginning Community Ministries. He credits his faith with giving him the strength to carry on and begin to rebuild.

As Vanessa's story gains attention, he hopes she will be remembered for more than her final days.

“I just want people to remember her as a loving mother, a loving wife and a loving friend," he said. She was the kind of person who would "stop in her tracks and give” — and he hopes her memory will encourage others to do the same.

Vera remembers Vanessa as shy but giving — someone who fed the homeless and loved teaching her children.

She hopes Vanessa's story will help others better understand the devastation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 325,000 Americans so far — including Vera's father.

“This virus is very, very real to us."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California Mom with COVID-19 delivers baby she would never hold

Latest Stories

  • Government report warns of potential violence and foreign interference during Georgia Senate runoffs

    With the Georgia Senate runoff races just two weeks away, the Department of Homeland Security is warning of the possibility of “ideologically motivated violence” and even a foreign influence campaign as voters prepare to go to the polls, according to a new internal report obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • Ex-Japan PM Abe says sorry over political funding case

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday apologized for denying allegations that his office may have possibly violated Japan's strict political funding laws and admitted he was unaware what his office had done. Abe said he will correct his false statements in parliament on Friday, marking a stunning reversal of fortunes for Japan's longest-serving premier and one of its political bluebloods, whose grandfather and great-uncle also held the post. Abe repeatedly denied the allegations that his office helped cover the costs of dinner parties for supporters under questioning by opposition lawmakers last year.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Christmas in Florida: Chilly forecast, falling iguanas

    With unexpectedly cold weather in the forecast and pandemic-related curfews in some places, Florida is about to have a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory, and it may involve falling iguanas. The National Weather Service earlier this week warned that South Florida could experience the coldest Christmas Day in 21 years. Morning lows on Saturday could drop into the low 30s and 40s degrees Fahrenheit, the weather service said.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • Trump’s final days: A transition unlike any other in U.S. history

    In the past 24 hours, President Trump has vetoed the military spending bill, threatened to upend COVID-19 relief, and issued controversial pardons.

  • Half of Russians sceptical Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned - poll

    Half of Russians believe that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was either not poisoned, as he and Western governments contend, or that his poisoning was stage-managed by Western intelligence services, a poll showed on Thursday. The poll, released by the Levada-Center, shows how hard it remains for Navalny to shape public opinion in Russia even as his case attracts wide media attention in the West and his own slickly-produced videos of what happened to him this summer rack up millions of views online. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, was airlifted to Germany for medical treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in Russia.

  • Tory Brexiteers will reconvene legal 'Star Chamber' to scrutinise Brexit trade deal

    Senior Conservative Brexiteers are preparing to reconvene a panel of lawyers to scrutinise the UK-EU trade deal that Boris Johnson announced on Thursday. The European Research Group (ERG) of hardline pro-Leave Tory MPs said on Wednesday night that it would reassemble the "Star Chamber" that reviewed Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement last year. Sir Bill Cash, 80, will resume the chairmanship of the panel of legal experts. The views of the qualified solicitor, the MP for Stone, in Staffordshire, are held in high esteem by his ERG colleagues, with some privately warning that Mr Johnson's agreement must pass the "Bill Cash test" if they are to back it. The ERG urged the Prime Minister to publish the legal text of the agreement "as soon as possible". In a joint statement on Wednesday night, Mark Francois, the chairman of the ERG, and David Jones, the deputy chairman, acknowledged that the deal would be "highly complex". The legal text is expected to run to 2,000 pages. They said: "The Star Chamber will scrutinise it in detail, to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, after we exit the Transition Period at the end of this year. "It is intended that the Star Chamber, which will include some amended members as some previous participants now serve in Government, will undertake its examination as expeditiously as possible, before providing its conclusions on the merits of the deal, which we will aim to make public before Parliament reconvenes." Tory MP John Redwood, another veteran Eurosceptic, ratcheted up pressure on Mr Johnson, warning on Twitter: "Any UK/EU Agreement must put us in full control of our laws, and needs an exit clause we can use without EU permission." MPs are expected to be recalled on December 30 to fast-track legislation underpinning the deal. Ministers have drawn up plans for the Bill to pass through the Commons and the Lords, and achieve Royal Assent, at breakneck speed in a single day. There are now just seven days to go until the UK leaves the Single Market at 11pm on December 31, leaving little room for critics to raise objections to a deal before it is due to come into force. It is understood that Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to urge his shadow Cabinet to back the deal on Thursday in a move that would provide added reassurance to Downing Street that it will pass through the Commons without struggle. The Brexiteers' "Star Chamber" was named after the court that sat in the Old Palace of Westminster between the 15th and 17th centuries. Composed of judges and privy councillors, it grew out of the medieval King's Council as an addition to the common-law courts. The twenty-first century "Star Chamber" which convened last March to pore over Mrs May's withdrawal deal was made up of eight MPs from across the Conservatives and Democratic Unionist Party, including Dominic Raab, now the Foreign Secretary, and Suella Braverman, now the Attorney General. Sir Bill delivered a blow to Mrs May when, after scrutinising the legal meaning of her deal, he concluded that he could not support it. The panel also questioned her right to delay the UK's planned exit from the EU beyond the original departure date of March 29.

  • Australian held in China hopes for justice despite torture

    A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.

  • Neilia Hunter Biden: How the death of Joe Biden’s first wife shaped his career in Washington

    Young Delaware senator’s devastating losses shaped life and career in Washington

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com Two of Trump's pardons may set a precedent for letting the Trump campaign off the hook What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas

  • Turkey hopes to turn new page with U.S. and EU in 2021, Erdogan says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey hopes to "turn a new page" in its ties with the United States and European Union, and that Ankara had been subjected to double standards by both its NATO ally Washington and the bloc. This month Washington sanctioned Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU also prepared punitive measures over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said "artificial agendas" tested Turkey's ties with the EU and United States in 2020, but he hoped things would improve.

  • UAE gives exemption for non-halal Pfizer vaccine

    The United Arab Emirates' highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin. The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products "haram," or forbidden under Islamic law. If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to "protect the human body." The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that "poses a risk to the entire society. Dubai launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme Wednesday with a senior citizen and a nurse among the first to be inoculated using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government said. The UAE - which is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai - approved the emergency registration of the vaccine on Tuesday, the same day the first batch arrived from abroad, the official WAM news agency reported. Dubai "begins Covid-19 vaccination 'Pfizer-BioNTech' campaign", the Dubai Media Office tweeted, along with pictures of men and women receiving the jab. It added that the first phase of the rollout will target citizens and residents over the age of 60, adults with chronic diseases, people with special needs as well as frontline and other key workers. Along with the elderly man and nurse, a paramedic, a police officer and a driver were among the first to receive the jab in Dubai, which has said vaccination will be "free of charge" for all citizens and residents. The first batch arrived on an Emirates cargo flight from Brussels on Tuesday, WAM said. "It has been our honour to transport these vaccines free of charge on our flight," the airline's chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said in a statement. The Dubai Media Office said that vaccinations will be available at six health authority facilities. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates had already approved the vaccine developed by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm, which it said was 86 percent effective. The vaccine produced by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech - which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials - is administered in two doses, 21 days apart. The vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature much lower than standard freezers and which forced the company to develop special containers for transport. Taking part in the vaccination campaign remains voluntary in the UAE, but officials have encouraged the population to be inoculated. Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE - the Sinopharm project and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials. The UAE has so far recorded more than 197,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 645 deaths.

  • Dominion lawyers warn of ‘imminent’ legal action against Rudy Giuliani

    Attorneys instruct Trump’s attorney and White House counsel Pat Cipollone to retract ‘defamatory claims’ and preserve documents

  • New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies

    President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned more than two dozen people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest wave of clemency to benefit longtime associates and supporters. The actions, in Trump's final weeks at the White House, bring to nearly 50 the number of people whom the president has granted clemency in the last week. The list from the last two days includes not only multiple people convicted in the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia but also allies from Congress and other felons whose causes were championed by friends.

  • Ethiopia's army kills 42 in response to brutal massacre, officials say

    The Ethiopian army has killed 42 people it claims were responsible for massacring more than 100 civilians this week in the west of the country, officials said on Thursday. Eyewitnesses and officials said that at least 102 people were killed in a horrific ethnically fuelled pre-dawn massacre in the Metekel zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz early on Wednesday. The attackers reportedly set fields and homes ablaze, burning people alive as they slept. News of the massacre comes at a turbulent and dangerous moment in Africa’s second-most populous nation. Since early November the federal government and allied regional forces like Eritrea has been conducting a deadly military campaign in the northern Ethiopian province of Tigray to oust the powerful regional government there. The Tigray conflict has killed thousands and humanitarians estimate more than 1m people have been internally displaced in the northern region itself. The latest massacre in Benishangul-Gumuz is wholly separate from the conflict. But the conflict has been sucking up the government troops and resources, raising fears of a security vacuum elsewhere in regions prone to deadly ethnic violence. According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, a government-affiliated body which first reported the massacre, no security forces were stationed in the area when the attack occurred. Separately from Tigray, prime minister Abiy Ahmed faces myriad challenges, including attempts to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups. Ethnic violence has been a significant problem since Mr Abiy was swept to power in 2018 on the back of widespread protests against the old ruling clique. Many fear the so-called ‘Balkanisation’ Ethiopia — break up of the country along ethnic lines. Contests over land and resources in Benishangul-Gumuz have spurred violence between ethnic groups, and this week’s massacre was just the latest gruesome atrocity in the region in recent months. Mr Abiy said he had sent a “joint force” to the area to “solve the problem.” “The Ethiopia Defence Force has destroyed 42 anti-peace forces who attacked civilians yesterday” in the Metekel zone, the regional government said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

    (Reuters) -Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt. As of Wednesday morning, only 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been given, about one-third of the first shipment sent last week. Over 9.5 million doses of vaccines, including Moderna's, have now been sent to states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.