Mom crashes with her 3 kids in car as boyfriend tries to run her off road, cops say

A man tried to run his girlfriend and her three kids off the road, causing them to crash into an occupied home, Louisiana police said.

He’s charged with nine counts of attempted second-degree murder, the Houma Police Department said in a Jan. 4 news release.

The woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend were involved a domestic dispute Jan. 1, and he asked to be taken to his mother’s home, police said.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said as they were on the way, she escaped and fled in her car with her three young children, according to police.

However, her boyfriend got in an SUV and began chasing her, trying repeatedly to run her off the road, police said. Authorities added he caused her to crash into an electric pole, but she continued driving away.

At another point during the chase, the man rammed the SUV into the woman’s car and sent it crashing into a home with an “unsuspecting family” inside, police said.

Video footage captures the moment the SUV and the car round a corner, and the man’s vehicle rams into hers. Both appear to have crashed into a home off-camera before the cars reverse and the chase continues back down the street.

Each vehicle sustained extensive damage, the video shows.

The man fled before police arrived on the scene, authorities said, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

As of Jan. 4, police were still searching for him. McClatchy News could not immediately reach investigators for an update Jan. 5.

In addition to the nine counts of attempted second degree murder, the man also faces charges of marijuana possession, aggravated criminal damage to property, hit and run, and reckless operation of a vehicle, police said.

Houma is about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

McClatchy News is not naming the suspect to protect the identities of the woman and children.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

