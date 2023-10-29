Mom and dad killed in front of teen daughter during shootout at party, Texas cops say

Five people were shot, two fatally, when a shootout erupted at a house party in Texas, according to police.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting on the city’s southwest side at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, police said in a news release.

What started as an argument between a neighbor and someone at the party escalated into violence, investigators told KSAT. After the argument, the neighbor left and returned with family members, police said.

A 20-year-old man standing in the front yard started arguing, then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a mother and father, ages 35 and 40, and their 13-year-old daughter, the release said.

The girl’s father was also armed and fired back at the man, hitting him and one of his relatives, police said.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but her mother and father both died at the scene, according to police. Police said the man and his relative suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Several guns were recovered at the scene and an investigation is underway, according to police.

