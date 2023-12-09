Mom, daughter graduate USF together in fall commencement ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Everything’s better in two’s and for this mother-and-daughter duo, they are proving just that.

Sarah and Jessica Starr both crossed the stage together on Dec. 9 during the University of South Florida’s fall commencement ceremony with their Bachelor’s degrees.

The Starr’s moved to Florida in 2002 from England. The mother, Sarah, was focused on raising her family in a new country, setting aside her dream of going to college for another time.

In 2018, Sarah completed her first semester at a community college but was then tragically diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The health struggles may have slowed her down, but they did not stop her. Instead, they paved her career path and motivated her even more,” USF said in a statement.

Sarah’s daughter Jessica was inspired by her mom’s strength to pursue a higher education.

Sarah plans to work in cancer research with her new degree in health sciences and Jessica plans to join an engineering company as a roadway design engineering technician.

USF awarded over 4,400 degrees during the 2023 fall commencement.

