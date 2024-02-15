Mom, daughter killed leaving Drake concert as driver runs red light, Missouri cops say

A mother and daughter who were visiting Missouri for a Drake and J. Cole co-headlining concert were struck and killed near the St. Louis venue, according to police and news reports.

The fatal crash reportedly happened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, a few blocks from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The concert had just wrapped up as a 22-year-old driver of a Jeep was speeding and running red lights in the area, police told KSDK. The driver sideswiped another vehicle, causing the Jeep to rotate clockwise and strike two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, police told KTVI. Her daughter, who was in her 20s, died at a hospital.

Officers have not identified the mother and daughter but said they were visiting from Chicago for the concert, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The crash also left four other people with injuries, KMOV reported. Among the injured was the driver, who was hospitalized.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that things like that are happening downtown considering there are a lot of events and things people like to go to and come to our city,” Christy Davis, who works at a nearby restaurant, told KMOV.

The crash happened nearly a year after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson was struck by a vehicle in downtown St. Louis, McClatchy News reported. Edmondson, who was in town from Tennessee for a volleyball tournament, had her legs amputated.

“It’s eye awakening and startling and really hits home,” Linda Trevino, who also works downtown, told KTVI of the Wednesday crash.

