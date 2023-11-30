Mom and daughter killed after Lexus going 116 mph crashes into them, Texas cops say

A man whose wife died in a high-speed crash earlier this year has now been arrested after causing a crash killing two women on the same road, Texas cops say.

The most-recent crash happened at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, and led to manslaughter charges against Larry James Korus, 40, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news briefing Wednesday.

Salazar said Korus reached speeds of 124 mph in his high-performance Lexus before crashing into another car at 116 mph.

Two women, a mother and daughter, were in the second car. Their vehicle was “thrown quite a distance” and came to a rest on its side after spinning and flipping, according to the sheriff.

Linda Perry, 64, and Julie Perry, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene, Salazar said. They were making a U-turn near their home when Korus struck them.

The sheriff said Korus had recently been promoted to manager at his job and was speeding because he “didn’t want to be late for work.”

“So he thought, ‘Well I’ll just drive faster to get there quicker and not be as late,” Salazar said in the briefing.

In March, according to the sheriff, Korus’ wife was killed in a similar crash on the same stretch of road.

“One could make the argument Mr. Korus should have absolutely known better after having lost a family member,” Salazar said.

Korus was booked into the Bexar County jail Wednesday.

