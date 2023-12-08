Mom, daughter missing, considered endangered; their damaged car found abandoned in KC

A 24-year-old mother and her young daughter are missing and considered endangered after their car was found damaged and abandoned in Kansas City, a police spokesman said.

Police are asking for help finding Trianna Wilborn and her four-year-old daughter, Aaliyah Bowen, said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department.

Wilborn was described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She was wearing a red Chief’s shirt, black sweatpants and black flip-flops. Aaliyah was described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds. She was wearing a pink shirt and pink pajama pants.

Wilborn was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Charlotte street near downtown Kansas City. Her red Ford sedan was found about 7 p.m. abandoned and damaged about seven miles away in the 7000 block of Chestnut Avenue in the Self Help Neighborhood Council neighborhood, Becchina said.

Neither Wilborn nor her daughter have contacted their family since they were last seen. It is unknown if they need medical attention.

Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts is asked to call 911.