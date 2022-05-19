Mom delivers baby during flight with assist from Frontier Airlines flight attendant

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant recently gave unexpected assistance to a passenger: helping deliver the woman's baby daughter mid-flight.

During a flight from Denver to Orlando on January 16, flight attendant Diana Giraldo helped the mother to the plane's back lavatory and assisted her in giving birth, Frontier Airlines said.

"The baby couldn't wait, so the early and unexpected labor took place" during the flight, Captain Chris Nye said in a post on Frontier's Facebook page.

While the baby was being delivered – Frontier Airlines did not release the mother's name – the flight was "deviated to Pensacola to get mom and baby to a medical facility," the airline said in a statement to USA TODAY.

“The whole crew really did a great job," Nye said. "I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

Giraldo was “exemplary” and “calm,” Nye said and "went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando.”

Since the baby had a high-altitude birth, the mother decided to give her the middle name "Sky," the airline said.

