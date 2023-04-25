Mom dies after pickup hits her and her daughter on their way to school, CA cops say

A mother died and her 6-year-old daughter is injured after a pickup truck driver hit them while they were on their way to school in California, police said.

Los Angeles police received reports of a fatal car crash near an elementary school just before 8 a.m. April 25, according to a post on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The mother and daughter were in the crosswalk when the driver struck them, police said.

The mother died at the scene, officials said.

The 6-year-old, a first grader at the elementary school, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver, who police identified as a man in his mid-30s, later crashed into an apartment building, police said.

Los Angeles fire officials told KTLA the “extent of the damage to the structure” was unknown as April 25.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Police said the “speed of the truck, possible intoxication and motive are all elements of this ongoing investigation into this tragedy.”

