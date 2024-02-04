Mom dies trying to save baby after rescuing 2 kids from house fire, Texas officials say

A Texas woman and her infant son are dead after she ran into a burning home to rescue him, firefighters say.

The fire broke out at a home on Houston’s north side early in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 3, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Neighbors said they woke up to screaming, KHOU reported.

“I heard banging on the door and kids crying for help,” neighbor Savannah Hernandez told the station. “They are little kids, and you just never know what could happen. They were barefooted.”

The mother first rescued two older children from the home, who officials say were both under 10 years old, KTRK reported. Then she went back into the home to get her 1–year-old son, but never came back out, firefighters said.

She and the baby died in the blaze, according to fire officials.

“They said she didn’t make it. The baby was in her arms,” the mother’s sister told KTRK.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but photos from the scene show little remains of the home but charred wreckage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

