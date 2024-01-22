Mom discovers her 12-year-old daughter being raped by man with HIV, Oklahoma cops say

A 39-year-old HIV-positive man is accused of repeatedly raping a girl beginning when she was 11, Oklahoma police say.

The girl, now 12, was discovered by her mother being raped in their Oklahoma City home Jan. 13, police said. The suspect was identified by police as Donovan Sheppard, who has coached youth baseball in the area for several years.

Sheppard, who told officers he is HIV positive, was not wearing a condom when he was raping the girl, according to a criminal complaint.

The child’s mother held Sheppard at gunpoint until officers arrived, police said.

The girl later told authorities about several similar incidents involving Sheppard, police said, adding that one of the occurrences was on the girl’s 12th birthday.

“He raped me,” the girl said, telling an interviewer it happened six times, according to the court records.

Sheppard was charged with lewd molestation, rape by instrumentation, first-degree rape, exposing others to AIDS and pattern of criminal offenses, court records show.

He was arrested Jan. 13 and remains in the Cleveland County Jail as of Monday, Jan. 22, according to jail records.

Lawsuit says school knew student sexually assaulted 2 girls before he raped freshman

Football coach and wife tried to meet for sex acts with child, Arkansas cops say

Man raped 12-year-old and preyed on young girls through Snapchat, Indiana cops say