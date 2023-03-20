Mom’s DNA helps identify woman’s remains 10 years after she vanished, Georgia cops say

Human remains found in South Georgia have been identified as those of a woman missing for nearly a decade, thanks to a relative’s DNA, state investigators said.

Crystal Hendrix was last seen March 8, 2013, and reported missing the following month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She was 27 when she disappeared.

In August 2020, investigators were called about “possible human remains” at a property in Omega, a small town in Tift County, the agency said in a March 17 news release. The remains were excavated and taken to the GBI Macon Crime Lab to be examined.

In October 2022, the GBI reached out to the FBI to run a genealogical DNA analysis on the unidentified remains, investigators said. A sample from Hendrix’s mother confirmed a parent-child relationship.

State authorities will move forward with Hendrix’s death investigation now that her remains have been identified.

Omega is about 190 miles southeast of Atlanta.

