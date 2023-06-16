Mom drives daughter to bank and passes desperate note to teller, cops say. ‘Help me’

A mother drove her 35-year-old daughter to the bank, then passed a desperate note to the teller while in a drive-thru lane, according to police in Michigan.

“Help me Call 911,” the note said.

The bank teller called 911 on June 13 and reported the incident, according to a June 14 news release from the Pinckney Police Department.

Officers responded to the bank and interviewed the driver and passenger, police said.

The passenger was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and other crimes, police said. Authorities said the incident began at her mother’s home.

“Without the help of an astute bank staff, this incident could have ended much worse,” police said in the Facebook post. “Chief (Jeffrey) Garrison stated that we cannot allow abuse of our senior citizens, especially by family members.”

The daughter is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, police said.

Police have not released additional details.

Pinckney is about 60 miles west of Detroit.

