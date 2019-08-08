Mom of El Paso shooting suspect asked police about son's 'AK'-type weapon, lawyer says

An attorney for the family of the man charged in the El Paso shooting rampage says the man's mother contacted police weeks before the rampage out of concern that her son had a rifle.

Twenty-two people died and dozens more were injured after a white gunman targeting a Hispanic area opened fire at a Walmart in the border city Saturday.

Dallas attorney Chris Ayres confirmed to the Associated Press that the call was made to police in the suspected shooter’s town of Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

Ayres and fellow attorney R. Jack Ayres told CNN that the shooter’s mother contacted the Allen Police Department to ask about an "AK" type firearm he owned.

The attorneys said the mother was only seeking information and wasn't motivated by a concern that her son was a threat to anybody. They also said the mother didn't identify herself or her son in the call.

The lawyers told CNN the mother was concerned about her son's age, maturity level and lack of experience but was told by a public safety officer that her 21-year-old son was legally allowed to possess the weapon.

Sgt. Jon Felty, Allen police spokesperson, said that he wasn’t aware of such a call and there was no record of it.

Police say Patrick Crusius drove 580 miles from Allen to El Paso, which is a border city with a high concentration of Latinos, after posting a racist screed online.

Authorities say he surrendered to police with his hands up about a quarter mile from the El Paso Walmart where the attack happened.

He is facing charges of capital murder in state court and may face federal hate-crime charges that could also come with a death sentence if he's convicted.

Contributing: Associated Press. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: El Paso shooting: Suspect's mom called police about son's gun - lawyer