Mom escapes son’s killing spree after being stabbed in Michigan home, cops say

A man is accused of killing two people and stabbing his mother, Michigan authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a woman being stabbed at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Police told local news outlets that the woman is the man’s mother.

A neighbor told WXYZ that the injured woman had rushed across the street to her house.

“I was like, ‘What happened?’” the neighbor told Click On Detroit. “She says, ‘I was stabbed.’ I’m, like, ‘What?’ Then she started to collapse so I helped her down and I had to keep her up, because at that point I see the knife is still in her back.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported finding a small child crying near the home. Officers picked up the child and, soon after, came under gunfire, police said.

The gunman barricaded himself inside the house with smoke and flames coming out, the news release said.

Fox2 reported that as officers negotiated with the barricaded suspect, and photos from Click on Detroit appear to show officers attempting to put out the fire.

The standoff lasted at least six hours before the suspect surrendered, Fox2 reported. The man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

After the standoff, officers entered the home to find two people, a male and a female dead, the news release said.

McClatchy News has reached out to police for clarification on the victims’ relationship to the man.

Michigan State Police said the incident began as a domestic dispute and turned into a “possible hostage situation” once the gunman barricaded himself.

Another neighbor told WXYZ that the 1-year-old found cryingwas taken by EMS.

No other updates were available on the child. The stabbed mother was “last listed in critical condition,” Click On Detroit reported.

Jason M. Hammerle, Director of Harper Woods Department of Public Safety, told McClatchy News that the man was arraigned Wednesday, July 13, on 20 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of assault with intent to murder.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name, but Fox2 and Click On Detroit reported that he was out on bail when the incident took place.

Harper Woods is 10 miles northeast of Detroit, Michigan.

