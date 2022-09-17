Mom faces charges after two of her babies die in co-sleeping incidents one year apart

An Ohio woman is facing charges after the deaths of her two babies, both of who died in co-sleeping incidents one year apart.

Brooke Hunter, of Cincinnati, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Her infant died in June from co-sleeping, a controversial practice in which parents sleep on the same bed or surface as their children.

Amy Clausing, an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, said Hunter was previously warned about the dangers of co-sleeping more than a year ago, when her first child, about six weeks old at the time, died in a similar incident.

She was not charged in connection with the that infant’s death.

“Because of the prior incident, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office ruled the second child’s death a homicide,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement to CBS News Friday.

Co-sleeping is associated with an increased risk of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) — including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) — and fatal sleeping accidents like smothering, suffocation, entrapment, and strangulation. Experts typically recommend that children under the age of two should sleep in their own crib, bed or bassinette.

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony of the first degree and carries a maximum possible sentence of 11 years in prison.