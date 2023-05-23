Mom facing charges in baby's death back in jail

May 23—An Odessa woman facing a potential life sentence in the death of her 7-month-old son is back in jail after her bail bondsman withdrew her surety bonds.

According to Ector County District Court records, ASAP Bail Bonding informed Judge Denn Whalen on Friday Leyla Grace Pierson, 19, had left Fort Stockton, where she had been living, and they were uncertain about her current address. The judge issued a warrant for her arrest and she was booked into the Ector County jail Monday.

Pierson and Kameron Gammage were arrested last July after dispatchers received a 911 call from the Brady Apartments on East 52nd Street about an unresponsive baby and found their 7-month-old son, Logan, dead, his head covered in bruises. An autopsy revealed the child had also been strangled.

Gammage, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and injury to a child before he was even arraigned on the charges and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years.

Pierson was originally arrested on the state felony charge of injury to a child, but the grand jury later indicted her on two counts of injury to a child, but increased them to a first-degree felony charge, which is punishable by five years to life in prison.

She was released from the Ector County jail Dec. 21 after posting surety bonds totaling $200,000.