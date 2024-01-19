Mom fatally shot husband, 2 young daughters in Union, N.J. murder-suicide

The two adults and two children whose bodies were found inside a home in Union, N.J. earlier this week have been identified, authorities said Friday.

According to the Union County prosecutor’s office, 42-year-old Andrea Alarcon fatally shot her husband, 51-year-old Ruben Alarcon, and their two young daughters before turning the gun on herself.

Their bodies were discovered Wednesday morning after Union County Sheriff’s officers showed up at their Lincrest Terrace home to serve an eviction in a foreclosure action.

The house had been sold at a sheriff’s sale for $322,000 in November, according to NBC New York. The former owners had 60 days to vacate the property.

On Friday, officials released findings of a joint investigation conducted by the Union Police Department and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, which confirmed the victims were killed in a murder-suicide.

The murder weapon was found near the woman’s body, authorities said.

This “deeply tragic event has shaken our community to its core,” Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly said in a statement shared with TapintoUnion.com

Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel added there are no words that can help heal the community in such a tragic moment.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event,” he said.

Union Township, in northern Union County, N.J., is located approximately 16 miles east of New York City.