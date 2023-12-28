Mom fights to keep blind, nonverbal adopted son from being deported. ‘He will die’

An Indiana woman is fighting to keep her son in the United States after she says she received a letter saying he had to leave the country or he could be deported.

Rebekah Hubley adopted her son Jonas in 2010 from Haiti when he was 4 years old.

He has “a smile that can light up any room and a contagious laugh that can make a bad day feel better,” Hubley told McClatchy News in a message.

Jonas is blind, autistic, nonverbal and also has cerebral palsy, Hubley said in a Facebook post.

“There is no where for him to go. He will die,” Hubley said.

The Facebook post is a letter to President Joe Biden, written by Hubley on behalf of Jonas.

“Mr. President, I will be turning 18 next month. I will be a severely disabled adult, living in the US, without any access to state or federal funding because I do not have a social security number. I need this Christmas miracle; I need a voice!” the Dec. 8 post said.

Hubley told WPTA she was sent a letter saying Jonas has until Jan. 2 to leave the country, otherwise, “U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services may issue you a Notice to Appear and commence removal proceedings against you with the immigration court. This may result in you being removed from the United States and found ineligible for a future visa or other U.S. immigration benefits.”

The letter comes after Hubley was required to submit paperwork to immigration officials, which she says she did.

“Immigration is set up to make you fail. Our immigration is not set up for you to become a citizen. I’m convinced. I’m thoroughly convinced,” Hubley told WFFT.

McClatchy News reached out to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and was told it cannot comment on individual immigration cases. However, it did provide a statement.

“USCIS adjudicates each request for immigration benefits fairly, humanely, and efficiently on a case-by-case basis to determine if they meet all standards and eligibility criteria required under applicable laws, regulations, and policies, and the agency remains committed to promoting policies and procedures that break down barriers in the immigration system, increasing access to eligible immigration benefits, and upholding America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve,” officials said in the statement.

McClatchy News reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Dec. 26 but did not immediately hear back.

Hubley said she submitted “signed and notarized general demographics documentation,” but an application to “register permanent residence or adjust status” was denied.

“The evidence of record shows that, when you filed your application, you were present in the United States contrary to law. You are not authorized to remain in the United States,” the letter sent to Hubley on behalf of Jonas read, according to her Facebook post.

The letter goes on to say that the decision may not be appealed, Hubley said.

“Where is their moral compass? Is there anything more that they could have done to dehumanize him more than what they have already done? Threatening him with deportation is an unconscionable and dehumanizing act,” Hubley said.

Jonas Hubley is 17 years old. He is a happy teenager who loves to play outside and loves music, his mom said.

Jonas is a typical happy teenager, Hubley said. He likes playing outside and on his trampoline. He also likes taking walks, and Hubley said his favorite thing is food.

“He loves music (all kinds) and there is music playing in his room 24/7,” she said.

Hubley said if Jonas were to be sent back to Haiti, there would be no one to care for him. She said she won’t give up.

“I will not accept this injustice and I will fight to the very end to keep my son with our family,” she said.

Hubley said their attorney submitted paperwork a week ago, and several elected officials have petitioned for an expedited review.

“This is not fair,” Hubley told WPTA. “This should be illegal. You are telling me my son is illegal. How is this legal to deport a completely dependent child to a country that you have deemed unsafe?”

