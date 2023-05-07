Mom finds daughter’s body at bottom of a cliff after tracking missing teen’s phone

A Texas woman found the body of her 16-year-old daughter after tracking her phone to the bottom of a cliff.

The grieving mother first became concerned when she couldn’t find her daughter during pickup on Wednesday (3 May) at Keystone School, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The woman then tracked the teen’s phone to an area near the Heroes Stadium but was not immediately able to locate her.

After reporting her missing to law enforcement, the teen was found unconscious at the bottom of a cliff by her mother on Thursday (4 May), local news station KSAT News reports.

First responders attempted to perform CPR on her to no avail, and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has since been identified as junior student Siri Reddy. Authorities have said that it is believed she died as a result of the injuries she sustained while falling from the hill.

“She was a member of the National Honor Society, an award-winning member of the school’s Science Fair team, a member of the Upper School robotics team, and contributed to The Keynote,” the high school said in a statement to KSAT.

“Last year, she sang ‘Vedrai Carino’ by Mozart at Music Fest at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and she sang in the cast of the Upper School musical ‘Grease.’”

An investigation into Siri’s death is underway.