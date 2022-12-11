Mom finds teen daughter shot in back of stolen vehicle outside their home, Texas cops say

A mother found her 15-year-old daughter shot inside of a stolen vehicle outside their Texas home, according to San Antonio police.

Someone made a phone call to the residence in the evening on Dec. 10, telling the woman her daughter had been hurt, WOAI reported.

She went outside to see for herself and saw a strange vehicle parked in the driveway. All of the doors were wide open, and in the backseat she found her daughter with a gunshot wound to her back, police said in a news release.

Officers responded after receiving a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. and the girl was taken to a hospital by ambulance. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

Within minutes of arriving at the address, police found four other teens believed to have been with the girl when she was shot, the release said. However, they are not cooperating and neither is the victim.

The shooting likely happened somewhere else but it’s unclear where that is, police told KENS.

The investigation is ongoing.

