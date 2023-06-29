Mom finds three kids unconscious after babysitter taught them to snort pills, cops say

A babysitter allegedly taught three children how to snort drugs before they were found unconscious in her home, Indiana police said.

An Evansville mother reportedly arrived at her babysitter’s house to pick her kids up on June 28 and found her seated on the front porch, seemingly impaired, according to a news release from local police.

The mother entered the house and called out her kids’ names but was met with silence.

Worried, she ran further into the home and found her three children — aged 8, 9 and 15 — unconscious.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after she called 911 and, upon arrival, began providing medical assistance to the children.

The two younger children regained consciousness at the home, although they were “stumbling and falling down,” police said.

The 15-year-old, who was found next to broken pill capsules and a powdery substance, remained unconscious, but later awoke after being taken to a hospital.

The children told officers that the babysitter handed them pills and taught them how to break and snort them, according to investigators.

“The children also told detectives that they each ingested about 3-4 pills each of the three different types of pills,” police said.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched the babysitter’s home and found prescription bottles for Klonopin, Adderall and Lyrica, along with loose pills. All of the bottles of the controlled substances had been prescribed to people other than the babysitter.

While slurring her words, the babysitter told police that she was not sure what happened, but said it was possible the children had gotten access to her drugs.

She has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury among other charges, police said.

Evansville is about 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Man with 12 DUI charges gets 131 years in crash that killed dad of 2, officials say

Dad drowns while celebrating 28th wedding anniversary, reports say. ‘Love of my life’

Mom turns in 14-year-old son wanted in deadly shooting, Louisiana police say