Mom finds toddler locked inside day care after workers left for the day

Authorities are investigating a Florida day care center where a mother found her 2-year-old daughter alone and locked inside after workers left for the day, police said.

Stephanie Martinez arrived at the KinderCare Learning Center north of Miami at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday and saw the child through a window on the front door, according to a Plantation Police Department incident report.

A mother found her child was left behind and locked inside of a Plantation daycare center. (WTVJ)

In a video of a 911 call Martinez shared with NBC Miami, the room appears dark and Martinez can be heard telling a dispatcher that she could see her daughter crying.

Fire department workers pried open the door and found the girl in good health roughly 20 minutes later, the report says.

Martinez told NBC Miami that her daughter is “super traumatized.”

Police later learned that the day care worker responsible for checking out children left at 6:20 p.m. and locked the doors, according to the report.

The police report does not say if criminal charges are expected. The case was being investigated by the local child protection agency, the report says.

A spokesperson for KinderCare, which owns the facility, said in a statement that while the company was “thankful the child was quickly found and was safe, this incident should not have happened.”

The company said it notified the local child protection agency and placed workers involved in the matter on administrative leave while it investigates.

The company added that all teachers and staff will receive additional training to ensure “this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.