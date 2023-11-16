Mom found baby unresponsive in overflowing tub, Texas cops say. She’s been arrested

A Texas mother was arrested after police found her 7-month-old daughter unresponsive near an overflowing bathtub, police said.

The woman, 29, left her daughter unattended in a bathtub in a San Antonio home on Nov. 14, according to a police news release. She left the room to go to the kitchen “for several minutes” while the water was still running, the release said.

When she returned, she found the tub flooded and her daughter unresponsive, police said.

After a call was made about a drowning, officers responded to the home, where they found the woman performing CPR on the child, according to the release.

“Officers took over life saving measures until EMS arrived,” police said. The child was then transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The woman was arrested for reckless injury to a child, police said.

Police said on Nov. 16 the child remained in the hospital and is in critical condition.

Waitress shot, killed on Christmas Eve in 2014, feds say. Now ex-boyfriend convicted

Man strangles police dog and bites officer in church break-in, New Hampshire cops say

Man accused of killing Texas sisters caught after bus ride to California, cops say