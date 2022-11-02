Mom was found dead day after Christmas. DNA leads to arrest 42 years later, NV cops say

Sandra DiFelice, 25, was found dead in her home the day after Christmas in 1980, Nevada police say.

The Las Vegas mother had also been sexually assaulted, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in an Oct. 31 news release.

For decades, her case went unsolved, the news release said.

But in February 2021, cold case detectives with the department reviewed the case after DiFelice’s daughter, who was 3 at the time of her mother’s death, asked for an update, FOX5 News reported.

After investigators tested DNA evidence found under DiFelice’s fingernails with new DNA technology, Paul Nuttall, 64, was identified as a suspect in DiFelice’s death, according to the outlet.

“I am hopeful that in some way, shape or form this provides some sort of closure for the family,” Lt. Jason Johansson said at a news conference, CBS News reported.

Nuttall was a person of interest at the time of DiFelice’s death, and his fingerprint was found at the home, Lt. Jason Johansson said, the outlet reported. But there was a different explanation for his fingerprint being in the home, as DiFelice’s roommate knew Nuttall.

Nuttall was booked into jail on Oct. 27 on charges of murder, sexual assault and burglary, police said. Nuttall was being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, jail records show.

