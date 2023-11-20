Mom found dead after family reports blood in home, California cops say. Son charged

A man faces charges that he killed his mother after deputies found her body in her home, California sheriff’s officials reported.

A deputy went to check on the 63-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 18, after a relative reported seeing blood inside her Borrego Springs home, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The deputy searched the home and found the woman dead with stab wounds, sheriff’s officials said. Firefighters confirmed her death at 3:15 p.m.

Three people were also in the home, including the woman’s son, Jacob Guevara, 41, deputies said.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Guevara on a charge of murder, sheriff’s officials said. The circumstances of his mother’s death remain under investigation.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 858-285-6330 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.

Borrego Springs is 90 miles northeast of San Diego.

Gunfire erupts at a birthday party, injuring 5, California cops say. ‘A frantic scene’

9-year-old girl killed when school’s metal gate falls on her, Arizona cops say

66-year-old nurse remains missing days after vanishing on hike, California cops say