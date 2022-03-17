Mom found dead in garage by her two children and ex-husband, Texas cops say

A Texas woman was found dead by her ex-husband and their two children, police say.

The ex-husband called 911 about 5 p.m. on March 16 and upon arriving at the house in Splendora, a Houston suburb, deputies discovered the body of a 41-year-old woman, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the woman’s ex-husband was dropping his two children off with his ex-wife, Holly Vines, when he found her body in the garage.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

“We ask our community to join us as we support and pray for the Vines family,” the release said.

Splendora is about 37 miles north of Houston.

Gruesome discovery in toolbox on side of road prompts investigation, Georgia cops say

‘I lost my daughter.’ Teen killed when driver flees cops after Missouri traffic stop

‘Beloved’ teacher found shot to death in Texas. ‘Shocked and deeply saddened’